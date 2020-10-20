EWN Weather Watch: Gauteng set for more heat, clear skies for WC

Your Wednesday EWN Weather Watch.

CAPE TOWN - The heatwave continues to beat down on the northern and central parts of South Africa while the coastal regions enjoy milder weather.

GAUTENG

While temperatures across the province drop a few degrees, Gauteng residents can expect another hot day on Wednesday. Johannesburg is set for a partly cloudy 29°C, Pretoria a warmer 32°C, Hammanskraal feels the heat with a high of 34°C and Vereeniging can expect some thundershowers and a high of 30°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 21.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/w6Z0dnrHco SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 20, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

Clear skies are expected across the province. The coastal areas can expect mild temperatures while the interior of the province is forecast to have considerably warmer temperatures. Cape Town will see a high of 21°C and a strong north-easterly wind. George is set for a pleasant 21°C, while in the interior Worcester will see a high of 30°C. Vredendal will top the mercury at 31°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 21.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/K3vUecZeKn SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 20, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

A cloudy day is forecast for most of the province, with the northern parts set for thundershowers. Durban will max out at 20°C, Richard's Bay 23°C and Newcastle is set for a high of 26°C and thundershowers.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 21.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/rKqTSqROlq SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 20, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.