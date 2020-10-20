EC Education Dept investigates sexual misconduct at Mount Fletcher school

The department said it had recently learned about the allegations levelled against the educator at a high school that it won't name at this point to protect the pupils.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Education Department has launched a probe into claims of alleged sexual misconduct against a Mount Fletcher school principal.

A team has been dispatched to investigate the matter.

The department's Malibongwe Mtima said: “We have brought in psychologists and social workers to ensure that these learners get support. Despite that, there are already people on site that are conducting investigations at the school.”

Meanwhile, a scholar transport driver for the Moshesh Agricultural High School has been suspended.

Mtima said the decision to remove him was taken after a video that was widely shared showing him drinking alcohol and allowing a pupil to drive the school bus full of school children.

“The video that has circulated showcases that the guy that was appointed to be the driver gave the bus to the learner and the learner was driving while he was sitting behind the learner. We will never accept this.”

