EC couple appears in court for tax fraud worth R2.6m

It is alleged between May and October 2010, Eunice and Mongezi Mayizole posed as South African Revenue Service (Sars) employees.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape couple linked to multimillion-rand tax fraud on Monday appeared in the East London Magistrate Court for alleged R2.6 million tax fraud.

They then allegedly offered their services to unsuspecting taxpayers, helping them with their tax returns.

Police said the couple would request their victims to register with the Sars e-filing system. In doing this, they would get their personal details.

They allegedly demanded a 10% payment for each transaction, a ploy which scored them over R2 million.

The couple was released on a warning.

“Their case has been remanded to 13 January 2021 pending further investigations,” said police spokesperson Lwando Zenzile.

