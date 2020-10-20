DNA sample from Brendin Horner vehicle not a match for one suspect, court told

The court is hearing a bail application from Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetja Mahlamba, who are accused of killing the 21-year-old farm manager.

SENEKAL - It has been revealed in the Senekal Magistrates Court that the DNA of one of the accused is not the same as the DNA found in Brendin Horner's car.

Horner was found dead, tied to a fence on the farm he worked on in Paul Roux earlier this month.

The pair have denied being involved, with both saying that they were at home on the evening that Horner died.

The State has told the court that DNA swabs of the two accused were taken to a private laboratory last week and compared to the DNA found in Horner's bakkie.

The 21-year-old's bakkie was found on the N5 facing Bethlehem after it was allegedly taken by the men who killed Horner.

The DNA from the vehicle did not match the swab from one of the accused while the swab of the other accuse was defective.

This rattles the State's case, which is founded on how the two men killed Horner, took his bakkie and left it on the N5 highway.

The State said that another test was being conducted in a state laboratory but for the purposes of bail, only the results that are already available will be considered.

