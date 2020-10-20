DBE to recruit more than 300,000 education assistants

With job creation high on the agenda of government’s recently unveiled economic recovery plan, it offers a programme to employ teaching assistants.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) on Monday said provinces were already making plans for the recruitment of education assistants.

The department’s director-general Mathanzima Mweli said more than 300,000 people were lining up to be recruited.

“Part of the 319,000 - 200,000 of those will get straight into the classroom to become our reading coaches. As you know that we have not been doing well in terms of the international tests, especially when it comes to reading in particular,” Mweli said.

Mweli added that helping pupils with homework would be a key focus.

“Over and above reading, we are also looking for homework assistants,” he said.

