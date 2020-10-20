CoCT to lift water restrictions, move to lowest tariff from 1 November

The city said that the tariff had already been approved by council in terms of the city's 2020/21 budget.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's mayoral committee on Tuesday supported a decision to lift water restrictions and to move to the lowest tariff from 1 November.

The municipality said that the decision was based on three key considerations:

the National Department of Water and Sanitation's lifting of its restrictions applicable to the Western Cape water supply system.

projections that indicate dams are unlikely to drop below 50% by next winter.

anticipated water usage this summer.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato: "This lowest tariff will offer residents some financial relief while ensuring that we can still provide reliable water services and invest in new water sources. Tariffs are set to cover the cost of providing water and sanitation."

