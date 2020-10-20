Case against George man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend postponed

Elton Veldman appeared in court on Monday. He is accused of murdering Leonie Williams in front of their six-year-old son last Friday.

CAPE TOWN - A George community is preparing to lay a pregnant woman to rest who was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend.

Early on Friday morning, Veldman and Williams were arguing when it was alleged that she tried to stab her boyfriend. But it is believed he wrestled the knife from her and then allegedly stabbed her multiple times.

The pregnant woman died at the scene. The man was arrested shortly afterwards.

Their son apparently witnessed the ordeal. He was placed in the care of his grandmother.

The accused was expected to apply for bail when he makes another court appearance next week.

