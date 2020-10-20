Brendin Horner murder: Court hears State witness received death threats

The investigating officer in the case on Tuesday morning gave evidence in Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa’s bail application.

JOHANNESBURG - The Senekal Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning heard that a State witness who claimed Brendin Horner’s alleged killers had boasted in a tavern about assaulting a white farmer had since received death threats.

The investigating officer in the case gave evidence in Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa’s bail application.

The pair were handcuffed earlier this month after Horner’s body was found tied to a fence on the farm where he worked in Paul Roux.

The killing sparked racial tensions, thrusting the small Free State town into sharp focus.

Matlaletsa and Mahlamba are accused of killing Horner who caught them while they allegedly tried to steal stock.

The court heard that Matlaletsa and Mahlamba were heard bragging in a local tavern about beating a white farmer in Paul Roux and taking his car.

