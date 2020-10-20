Body of teen boy found at Monwabisi Beach

The discovery of the corpse wearing what appears to be a blue jeans was made on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The lifeless body of a teenage boy has washed ashore at Monwabisi Beach near Khayelitsha.

DNA tests will be conducted to determine the identity of the deceased.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Harare police are investigating a death inquest case after a body of a 16-year-old boy was found at Monwabisi Beach this morning.”

