Beneficiaries of failed FS projects want those implicated in corruption charged

They joined a protest by dozens of African National Congress (ANC) Free State members outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Monday, where they handed over a memorandum of demands to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

Pule Tshabalala (78) was on the list of people who were supposed to benefit from the Estina dairy project.

All he wants is for those who contributed to the collapse of the project to be sent to jail.

“We are here for the Estina dairy project. The money for the project is gone and now we don’t know what happened,” Tshabalala said.

WATCH: ‘We’re heartbroken, corrupt ANC must pay’ - beneficiaries of failed FS projects

Another beneficiary said he was heartbroken that his parents living in Bloemfontein were still in a house with an asbestos roof.

He said he was disappointed that government failed his elderly parents.

“The asbestos were supposed to be removed long ago, but they’re not. A lot of people in Mangaung still have asbestos roofs,” he said.

Mabe accepted the demonstrator’s memorandum and made an undertaking that the party would soon respond.

