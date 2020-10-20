Agrizzi's medical situation deteriorating, says lawyer

Daniel Witz said that his client was in a serious condition, saying that doctors worked all night to stabilise him at the health facility after he was moved on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Angelo Agrizzi's lawyer said that the former Bosasa COO was in ICU at a private hospital in Johannesburg.

Daniel Witz said that his client was in a serious condition, saying that doctors worked all night to stabilise him at the health facility after he was moved on Monday.

Corruption and fraud accused Agrizzi got sick after spending a night in prison last week.



He was initially admitted to a public hospital, however, there was a request to move him to a private medical institution.

Agrizzi lost his bail application last week after he was arrested in connection with former ANC Member of Parliament Vincent Smith's dubious payments by Bosasa.

Witz said that Agrizzi's medical situation was deteriorating.

"Mr Agrizzi is in a serious condition. As the country knows, this was told to the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court and unfortunately, it wasn't taken into account and unfortunately, Mr Agrizzi's condition has worsened through his stay at the Johannesburg Central Prison and the public hospital."

Witz said that should the worst-case scenario unfold and the former Bosasa executive died, then the State would lose access to crucial evidence.

He said that while they were hoping for Agrizzi's health to improve, the NPA would be dealt a major blow should the situation turn for the worse.

"If, God forbid, the worst does happen there are some serious cases that will go unprosecuted. Angelo is a very important State witness, both in state capture and numerous prosecutions that are either starting or are on the go and the State will access to crucial evidence against capture and state capture."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.