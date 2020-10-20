20°C / 22°C
61 more COVID-19 related deaths bring SA’s death toll to 18,492

According to the Department of Health, 1,461 new infections were reported over the past day pushing the number of known cases since the outbreak began to 705,254.

FILE: A City of Tshwane Health official takes a nasal swab to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus on a taxi operator at the Bloed Street Mall in Pretoria Central Business District, on 11 June 2020. Picture: AFP
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health on Monday rerecorded 61 more COVID-19 related deaths in the country, bringing South Africa’s death toll to 18,492.

According to the department, 1, 461 new infections were reported over the past day pushing the number of known cases since the outbreak began to 705,254.

The recovery rate was holding steady at 90% with 635,257 people having recuperated so far.

Timeline

