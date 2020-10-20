61 more COVID-19 related deaths bring SA’s death toll to 18,492

According to the Department of Health, 1,461 new infections were reported over the past day pushing the number of known cases since the outbreak began to 705,254.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health on Monday rerecorded 61 more COVID-19 related deaths in the country, bringing South Africa’s death toll to 18,492.

The recovery rate was holding steady at 90% with 635,257 people having recuperated so far.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 705 254, the total number of deaths is 18 431 and the total number of recoveries is 635 257. pic.twitter.com/3RViHMIu58 Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 19, 2020

