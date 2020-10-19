We must stick to health protocols to avoid second COVID-19 wave - Zulu

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Monday said she was concerned that some people were going about their daily routine as if there was no pandemic, with far too many people not wearing masks and not practicing social distancing.

With the December holidays not too far away, experts feared that if South Africans are not abiding by strict regulations the country could see a resurgence in the infection rate.

Many European countries were battling a second wave of infections due to this relaxed behaviour that the minister warned about.

Zulu said if there was a spike in the infection rate, it would affect the poor communities the most.

“The call is to the communities and leaders of our communities to continue to assist us in getting people to stick to the protocols because if not, we are seeing what is happening in other parts of the world where the virus is coming back again,” she said.

ZULU WISHES THE MKHIZES A SPEEDY RECOVERY

Meanwhile, as Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize recovers from COVID-19 at home, Zulu applauded him for his selfless service during the pandemic.

She said Mkhize stood out like a sore thumb during the crucial first few months of the outbreak, visiting hospitals and health facilities to ensure the country’s response plan was solid.

Mkhize and his wife, May, tested positive on Saturday and announced on Sunday night that they were self-isolating.

They had mild symptoms and complained about feeling exhausted and loss of appetite.

Zulu wished the couple a speedy recovery.

“We salute minister Mkhize and we wish him a speedy recovery as he was one of those that championed the fight against this virus in the country,” she said.

