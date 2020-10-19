Woman seriously injured in go kart accident in Centurion

It is understood the 37-year-old lost control of the go-kart and it crashed into a barrier at a racetrack.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman was seriously wounded on Sunday in a bizarre go karting accident in Lekkerhoekie, north of Centurion.

She was impaled on a piece of steel and by the time paramedics arrived on the scene, she had removed the metal leaving a 15cm laceration.

She was rushed to hospital for further treatment.

