Woman seriously injured in go kart accident in Centurion
It is understood the 37-year-old lost control of the go-kart and it crashed into a barrier at a racetrack.
JOHANNESBURG - A woman was seriously wounded on Sunday in a bizarre go karting accident in Lekkerhoekie, north of Centurion.
It is understood the 37-year-old lost control of the go kart and it crashed into a barrier at a racetrack.
She was impaled on a piece of steel and by the time paramedics arrived on the scene, she had removed the metal leaving a 15cm laceration.
She was rushed to hospital for further treatment.