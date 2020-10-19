20°C / 22°C
Woman (26) stabbed to death by boyfriend in Orange Farm

The woman was stabbed multiple times on Saturday.

Police car/van. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A 26-year-old woman has been murdered - allegedly by her boyfriend - in Orange Farm.

The woman was stabbed multiple times on Saturday. No arrests have yet been made.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said, “Police in Gauteng are searching for a suspect believed to be the boyfriend of a 26-year-old woman who’s body was found on Saturday evening in a house in Orange Farm. The circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation, with a motive yet to be determined.”

