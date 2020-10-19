WATCH LIVE: Ex-Transnet board chair continues testimony at Zondo inquiry

Last week, Mafika Mkwanazi told the commission irregular expenditure and deviations were a regular occurrence during his tenure.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet board chairperson Mafika Mkwanazi will again appear before the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday morning.

The commission heard how on one occasion a contract for R960 million ballooned to R1.8 billion and board approval for the escalation was applied for afterwards.

At the time, Mkwanazi defended former CEO Siyabonga Gama who faced disciplinary action for failing to comply with procurement procedures.

