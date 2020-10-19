Unbundling of Eskom progressing well, says Public Enterprises Dept

Public Enterprises Director-General Kgathatso Tlhakudi said that the process should be complete by the end of 2022.

CAPE TOWN - The new unbundled Eskom is finally taking shape, according to the Department of Public Enterprises.

It's been almost two years since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his State of the Nation Address that Eskom would be broken up into three different companies focusing on generation, transmission and distribution.

That plan is now coming to fruition according to the department.

In his economic recovery plan last week, Ramaphosa said that the work of restructuring Eskom into separate companies would enhance competition and ensure the sustainability of independent power producers.

He said that to achieve this, a long-term solution to Eskom’s debt burden would be finalised by building on the social compact on energy security.

Public Enterprises Director-General Kgathatso Tlhakudi said that the unbundling was progressing well and the three divisions had been fully established.

“The three divisions have now been fully established, we have managing directors of each of those units that have been appointed.”

He said that the process should be complete by the end of 2022.

“By December 2021, chair, we are expecting that the transmission company will have been set up and the complete separation of generation that form transmission should have been achieved by December 2022.”

Eskom currently owes over R400 billion and the company is struggling to service this debt while maintaining ageing infrastructure..

