Two years after Upendra Galegedera's murder in CT, family still await justice

Upendra Edward Galegedera visited South Africa every few months and would stay in his apartment in Green Point.

CAPE TOWN - The family of a British citizen found murdered in his flat in Cape Town two years ago still has no closure and his killer still walks free.

Upendra Edward Galegedera visited South Africa every few months and would stay in his apartment in Green Point.

However, in 2018, the 50-year-old man was found dead inside his flat, three days after arriving.

Sumendra Galegedera said that his brother had travelled from Sri Lanka to South Africa on this day in 2018.

“He had his holiday home in Greenpoint, and he loved South Africa and always travelled there,” Galegedera said.

However, Upendra Galegadera’s family grew worried when they could not get hold of him.

“Police went there and came back saying they were unable to enter the apartment without consent from the people who run the building, and I had to get hold of the people,” he said.

Three days later, police got authorisation to break down the door.

“On that Monday, I was at work, the police officers called and I knew it was bad news,” he said.



Galegadera said that police were still searching for a suspect who had been identified.

“During that week, the suspect was seen driving my brother’s car in and out of that building. Something must have happened in terms of the sale of that car because we found in the suspect’s bag a letter for the sale of the car, but brother, he didn’t sign it.”

Since then, there had been a warrant of arrest out for 24-year-old Irvine Dzitoro.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.