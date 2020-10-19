20°C / 22°C
Thousands without power in Soweto, the Vaal

Eskom cut off supply to many communities in these parts of Gauteng as part of its so called "load reduction" timetable.

FILE: Eskom said on 9 January 2020 that its emergency reserves were insufficient to meet the demand for electricity during the day. Picture: Pixabay.com
FILE: Eskom said on 9 January 2020 that its emergency reserves were insufficient to meet the demand for electricity during the day. Picture: Pixabay.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of people on Monday woke up without electricity in Soweto and the Vaal.

Eskom cut off supply to many communities in these parts of Gauteng as part of its so called "load reduction" timetable.

The utility said it was trying to avoid network overloading in high density areas.

It said power would be restored at 9am.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

More in Local

