Thousands without power in Soweto, the Vaal

Eskom cut off supply to many communities in these parts of Gauteng as part of its so called "load reduction" timetable.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of people on Monday woke up without electricity in Soweto and the Vaal.

The utility said it was trying to avoid network overloading in high density areas.

It said power would be restored at 9am.

