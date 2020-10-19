Suspects arrested for murder of Kraaifontein boy (11) due in court

Little Duran Visagie was struck by a stray bullet earlier this month during what is believed to have been a gang-related shooting.

CAPE TOWN - Two men accused of murdering an 11-year-old Kraaifontein boy are expected back in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Monday.

Little Duran Visagie was struck by a stray bullet earlier this month during what is believed to have been a gang-related shooting. He died in hospital the next day.

The young child’s funeral was held on Saturday.

Trevano Lodewyk and Dimitri Wence are expected back in the dock for bail information. The pair face murder charges after Visagie was caught in the crossfire in Scottsdene.

His loved ones paid their final respects at his funeral on Saturday, saying all he wanted was to buy a packet of chips at a nearby shop, but he never reached his destination.

The boy’s grandfather, Piet Visagie, said they were still battling to cope with the fact that he was gone.

“It was a shock for us, it was heartbreaking. It will take a long time to heal,” he said.

The bereaved family said they would only attend court proceedings when it is required of them to be present.

