Second suspect in Senekal court violence case granted bail

He's implicated in the rampage where the disgruntled group toppled and set a police van alight expressing outrage at the suspects who were arrested for killing farmer Brendin Horner.

SENEKAL - A second man arrested for public violence in the Senekal farmer’s protests has been released on bail.

Stephanus Johannes Fourie made a brief appearance in the Senekal Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court has found that it is in the interests of justice to grant him R15,000 bail.

At the same time, Andre Pienaar, the other accused to face similar charges, has also been granted R15,000 bail in the Bloemfontein High Court.

Fourie (33) stood in the dock for the first time today after spending the weekend behind bars.

He is facing charges of attempted murder and public violence and incitement to commit violence for the role he played in the violent protests outside the Senekal Magistrates Court earlier this month.

The State did not oppose bail but they prescribed an amount of R15,000 for bail, which his lawyer Wayne Gibbs told the court he could afford.

However, Magistrate Fundiswa Lufutu still required him to substantiate why he should be given bail.

Fourie told the court that he runs a towing company and if he is not released on bail his business will be adversely affected.

He also reassured the court that he was not a flight risk and he would attend court faithfully.

