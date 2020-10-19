Second Senekal suspect arrested on public violence charges to appear in court

He joins farmer Andre Pienaar on charges of public violence, arson and malicious damage to property for the violent rampage at the court.

JOHANNESBURG - A Free State businessperson (33) is expected to appear in the Senekal Magistrate's Court today after being handcuffed on Friday.

He is the second suspect arrested in connection with the violence that broke out earlier this month during the court appearance of two men accused of murdering 21-year old Brendin Horner.

Court proceedings were disrupted and a police vehicle was overturned and set alight.

The police’s Vish Naidoo said, “We arrested a 33-year-old suspect, the second suspect, in connection with the public violence case in Senekal which was committed on 6 October. He is expected to appear in the Senekal Magistrates Court on charges of public violence, malicious damage to property and, of course, depending on how the investigation progresses, there will probably be more charges added.”

Meanwhile, Pienaar was granted bail on Monday by the Free State High Court after the magistrate's court dismissed his application.

