Sapu describes murder of Limpopo senior officer as 'heart-breaking'

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Union (Sapu) has described the murder of a Limpopo senior officer as heart-breaking, saying that the lives of police officers should be respected.

Groblersdal station commander, Jeffrey Seroka, was gunned down outside his home over the weekend while on his way to attend a funeral.

Police are still searching for the unknown gunmen, who escaped the murder scene in the victim's car.

Sapu said that it was heart-breaking that life went on as normal even after one of its members had been killed in a demeaning manner.

