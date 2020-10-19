SABC confirms 13 employees sent letters about irregular appointments

The broadcaster contends that they were appointed without following proper procedures during the tenure of former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

EDITOR'S NOTES: The article originally stated that the SABC had dismissed employees. This has been corrected below.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has now confirmed that 13 employees have received letters from the corporation after their appointments were called into question but it has declined to say whether they have been dismissed or where they stand with the corporation.

Earlier this year, the SABC turned to the Labour Court to review and set aside the appointment of 27 employees.

The broadcaster contends that they were appointed without following proper procedures during the tenure of former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

However, the corporation was unsuccessful in its court application.

Eyewitness News is in possession of an internal letter addressed to staff stating that all those affected received letters on Monday.

It said that the irregular appointments denied other staff members equitable and fair access to compete for appointments.

Sources within the SABC said that the public broadcaster was forced to broadcast seminars after presenter Palesa Chubisi was given her dismissal letter while on air in the afternoon.

Busisiwe Ntuli of the SABC News Forum said that they were shocked.

She said that staff facing possible retrenchment were already worried.

