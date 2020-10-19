SA revises list of high-risk COVID-19 countries down to 22

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs has revised the list of high-risk COVID-19 countries from 60 to 22.

However, the United States, the United Kingdom and France are still included.

Home Affairs has also revealed that over 4,000 international travel applications have been received from mostly investors in agriculture, manufacturing, mining and tourism.

While the updated high-risk country list means that people from these destinations cannot travel to South Africa, special clearances have been issued to visitors conducting business, critical skills visa holders and investors among others.

Interestingly, the Home Affairs Department said that in the first two weeks of launching COVID-19 business travel, where people inquire to visit the country, at least 335 investors daily applied to visit the country.

In a statement, the department said that this showed that South Africa remained an attractive investment destination.

This comes after a Cabinet consideration to review the list of high-risk countries to strike a balance between saving lives and protecting livelihoods.

However, nothing has changed concerning travellers from other countries on the continent, meaning that they will still be welcome in the republic after undergoing COVID-19 protocols.

COUNTRIES ON SA'S HIGH-RISK COVID-19 LIST:

Argentina

Bangladesh

Belgium



Brazil



Canada



Chile

Colombia

France

Germany

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Italy



Mexico

Netherlands

Peru

Philippines

Russia

Spain

United Kingdom

USA

