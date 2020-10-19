SA planetarium film seeks to draw locals to astronomy research

The 24-minute planetarium film takes viewers on a journey of how astronomy research has evolved and what the future holds for this natural science discipline.

CAPE TOWN - A locally produced fulldome film aims to draw South Africans and international audiences closer to the world of astronomy research.

As part of the South African Astronomical Observatory's bicentenary celebrations on Tuesday, the film Rising Star was screened at the Iziko Planetarium and Digital Dome in Cape Town on Monday.

The 24-minute planetarium film takes viewers on a journey of how astronomy research has evolved and what the future holds for this natural science discipline.

It features snippets of work being done at the Southern African Large Telescope outside Sutherland.

Images captured by the MeerKAT outside Carnarvon, a precursor to the larger international Square Kilometre Array project, are also profiled.

Executive producer and the Astronomical Observatory’s Daniel Cunnama said that it was important to showcase work being done in South Africa.

"I just hope that it inspires people to find out more about the astronomy were are doing here and be proud of our achievements as South Africans and hopefully visit Sutherland and visit Carnarvon and take some of it in."

The film will be released on 3 November.

