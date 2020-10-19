Ramaphosa sends well wishes to COVID-hit Mkhizes

The president has wished the health minister and his wife a speedy recovery after news they tested positive for COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday wished Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and his wife, May Mkhize, a safe and speedy recovery from their COVID-19 infection.

Mkhize and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. Mkhize was tested on Saturday after showing mild symptoms and confirmed in a statement on Sunday night that the couple had contracted the virus. The minister said they were in quarantine at home and he was optimistic they would make a full recovery.

"The President wishes the Mkhizes a safe and restful recovery and joins the Minister in calling on all South Africans to remain careful and do all we need to do to keep safe and help the country avoid a second wave of the pandemic," the president said in a statement on Monday morning.

“We decided to go test yesterday [Saturday] when I started showing mild symptoms. I was feeling abnormally exhausted and as the day progressed, I started losing appetite. My wife had a cough, was dizzy, and extremely exhausted. Given her symptoms, the doctors advised that she must be admitted for observation and rehydration,” Mkhize said.

He said their close contacts in the past week were a few of their family members and some of his Department of Health team.

“We have informed them and advised them to immediately isolate in their homes and be tested,” Mkhize said.

“I am now in quarantine at home and both my wife and I remain optimistic that we will fully recover from this virus.”

The minister said he would use this quarantine period to rest and recharge “because our task to improve the health services of our country and the lives our people even post COVID-19 remains of paramount importance.”

