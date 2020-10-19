Probe under way into Vaal River tragedy that claimed 5 lives

Five people drowned on Saturday when the boat they were in capsized near spider valley.

JOHANNESBURG - A deadly boating accident in the Vaal River is now under investigation.

Five people drowned on Saturday when the boat they were in capsized near Spider Valley.

Two people survived and were rescued by the South African Maritime Safety Authority.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the bodies of the victims were recovered close to Sasolburg in the Free State.

“All seven passengers have now been accounted for, with five fatalities confirmed. The identities of the deceased cannot be disclosed at this stage until their next of kin have been informed.”

