Police on the hunt for two missing Khayelitsha boys

CAPE TOWN - Police in Khayelitsha were on Monday searching for two seven-year-old boys who went missing in the area last week.

Miyolo Gwinta and Linathi Ntshonga were reported missing by their parents on Thursday.

The two boys, who attend the same school, were last seen playing together before they disappeared.

It was not clear what they were wearing at the time of their disappearance.

