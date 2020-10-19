Police investigate after elderly couple attacked in Muizenberg home

The incident occurred at a house in Marina Da Gama over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - A probe into the deadly attack on an elderly couple during an apparent home invasion in Muizenberg is still underway.

No arrests were made in connection with the attack at the house in Uitsig Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 66-year-old woman was killed and her 72-year-old husband remained in a critical condition in hospital.

ER24 told Eyewitness News on arrival paramedics found the woman’s body on the kitchen floor. She had been stabbed in the head and back.

Her husband was found laying outside the house and he suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police said at this stage it was too soon to speculate on the merits of the case.

