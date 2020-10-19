Man, 26, arrested for alleged murder of his girlfriend, 14, in Parys

The teenager was last seen at her home in Tumahole earlier this month and was reported missing a few days after she disappeared.

JOHANNESBURG - A 26 year old man was on Monday expected to appear in the Parys Magistrate Court in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old girl.

Her uncle said she left home for a sleepover at a friend's place, however the police’s preliminary investigations suggested the victim was last seen with the suspect.

Her body was discovered in the veld covered by a pile of rocks – not far from her home.

The police’s Motantsi Makhele said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was last seen with her boyfriend and her body was discovered in an open veld, covered in a huge pile of rocks about one kilometre away from her home. A case of murder was registered and her boyfriend was subsequently arrested and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.”

