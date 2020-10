City of Cape Town law enforcement officers said that no injuries were reported during the attack.

CAPE TOWN - A lorry has been petrol bombed in Eerste River.

The incident happened at the corner of Old Faure & Spine roads earlier on Monday.

City of Cape Town law enforcement officers said that no injuries were reported during the attack.

Construction workers were deployed at a nearby site when the incident took place.

