KZN primary school suffers 15th break-in since 2018

The principal of Mzwamandla Khanyile Primary School, Roy Ntanzi, said that the school at KwaDabeka near Pinetown had broken doors and windows and had been ransacked.

DURBAN - A primary school in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has been broken into for the fifteenth time since 2018.

The principal of Mzwamandla Khanyile Primary School, Roy Ntanzi, said that the school at KwaDabeka near Pinetown had broken doors and windows and had been ransacked.

He said that this was discovered when he arrived at the school on Monday morning, with the school’s admin office the most affected.

The school's governing body told Eyewitness News that most of the school’s equipment and furniture had been stolen during past robberies.

While arrests have been made in previous robberies, no one has been convicted.

Currently, many doors at the school cannot be locked making the school more susceptible to further crime.

KZN Education Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said: “We are pleading with members of the community to come on board and assist us in protecting the school infrastructure. We will, of course, be in touch with the school to get an update in terms of whether they have been opening cases throughout the years and what has happened to those cases.”

Mthethwa said that they would approach the province’s Community Safety Department to intervene in a bid to stop the increasing attacks on school property.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.