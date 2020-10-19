Health Dept: Work will continue despite Mkhize testing positive for COVID-19
health Minister Zweli Mkhize and his wife, Dr May Mkhize, are self-isolating at home after announcing that they contracted the virus.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health on Monday said that work would continue in the wake of Minister Zweli Mkhize’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
The minister tested positive on Saturday after showing mild symptoms.
Department spokesperson Lwazi Manzi said that they were in constant communication with him.
“The minister has a very capable team, has a very capable director-general. We are able to communicate with him virtually because he is not very sick and at this stage, to delegate responsibilities to an acting minister.”