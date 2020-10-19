Health Dept: Work will continue despite Mkhize testing positive for COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health on Monday said that work would continue in the wake of Minister Zweli Mkhize’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Mkhize and his wife, Dr May Mkhize, are self-isolating at home after announcing that they contracted the virus.

The minister tested positive on Saturday after showing mild symptoms.

Department spokesperson Lwazi Manzi said that they were in constant communication with him.

“The minister has a very capable team, has a very capable director-general. We are able to communicate with him virtually because he is not very sick and at this stage, to delegate responsibilities to an acting minister.”

