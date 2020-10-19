20°C / 22°C
Global COVID-19 cases surpasses 40 million

In just the last seven days, more than that 2.5 million cases have been reported worldwide.

A total of 40 000 234 infections and 1 113 896 deaths have been recorded across the globe. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

PARIS - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide passed 40 million on Monday, according to an AFP tally at 7:15am GMT based on official sources.

A total of 40 000 234 infections and 1 113 896 deaths have been recorded across the globe. More than half the global caseload has come in the three hardest-hit countries: the United States with 8 154 935 infections, India with 7 50 273 and Brazil 5 235 344.

In just the last seven days more than that 2.5 million cases have been reported, the highest weekly number since COVID-19 emerged in China late last year.

The increase can only partly be explained by a sharp increase in testing and still likely does not include a large number of less severe or asymptomatic cases.

