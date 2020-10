GALLERY: Free State ANC members demand accountability from Luthuli House

Xanderleigh Dookey | ANC members from the Free State marched to Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 19 October 2020. The members, many of whom are beneficiaries of the failed Estina Dairy Farm project, said they wanted corrupt people in the ANC to be held accountable for the rife corruption in the province. Others were angry about the asbestos project and wanted those involved to go to jail.