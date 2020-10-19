Mother allegedly kills herself & 4 kids in Free State

It's alleged the mother poisoned herself and the children, following an argument with her partner.

JOHANNESBURG - Free State police on Monday said they were investigating the deaths of a mother and her four children after she allegedly poisoned the minors and herself.

A six-month-old baby survived the tragedy that unfolded in the Phamong Village in Qwa-Qwa over the weekend.

Police say 29-year old Mangale Mabaso, nine-year-old Pheelo and six-year-old Teboho were found dead at the scene.

The police's Motantse Makhele says Mabaso's mother came across her daughter and five grandchildren lying on the floor.

“She apparently left her house and returned to her parents’ home with her kids. It was on Saturday when her mother found her 29-year-old daughter and her five children lying on the floor. An ambulance was called and the mother and two kids, aged 6 and 9, were declared dead on the scene.”



The other two children, aged four and eight, later died in hospital.

The only survivor, a six-month-old baby, is being treated in hospital.

