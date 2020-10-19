FS ANC members want action against those implicated in Estina, asbestos projects

They protested outside the ANC’s headquarters at Luthuli House in Joburg and handed over a memorandum of demands to the national working committee (NWC).

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) Free State members on Monday called on the governing party to take decisive action against those implicated in the failed asbestos and Estina dairy farm projects.

They protested outside the ANC’s headquarters at Luthuli House in Joburg and handed over a memorandum of demands to the national working committee (NWC).

Several Free State ANC and government officials were implicated in connection with the failed multimillion-rand projects.

The group of ANC protesters wanted those responsible for the failed Estina dairy farm and asbestos projects to face the full might of the law.

Protestor spokesperson Polediso Motshoeneng said: “We are expecting the leadership to be decisive in terms of taking decisions as leadership. What brought us here is to demonstrate the plight of the Estina beneficiaries and the matters relating to the asbestos and housing corruption.”

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is investigating the failed Gupta-linked Estina dairy farm scandal.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.