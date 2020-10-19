Family of slain Duran Visagie never imagined he'd be gang violence statistic

Visagie was caught in the crossfire of an alleged gang shooting in Kraaifontein earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - The relatives of 11-year-old Duran Visagie said that they never imagined that would he become a statistic of gang violence.

The boy was caught in the crossfire in Kraaifontein earlier this month.

Two alleged gangsters appeared in court on Monday in connection with the shooting.

Visagie's family said that it was a day filled with mixed emotions.

#DuranVisagie His uncle says they have many questionsLP pic.twitter.com/w0vvUDlYor EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 19, 2020

The 11-year-old murder victim's mother, Anthea Visagie, is in labour giving birth to another son, while the alleged killers of her deceased son appeared in court.

Duran's uncle, Walter Volkwyn, said that they harboured no ill feelings, just immense pain.

"People can say a lot of things... 'listen here, maybe this is what God entails' and sometimes you don't want to hear that. You want answers and you want answers now."

#DuranVisagie The boys mother, Anthea is unable to speak about her childs murder. She only opens up via her Whatsapp statuses. LP pic.twitter.com/S9Do3PFfOV EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 19, 2020

Duran's last words were that his baby brother should come now so that they could play with marbles.

His baby brother is expected to arrive this afternoon.

