Ex-Transnet board chair implicates Gigaba in Gama’s reinstatement

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet board chairperson Mafika Mkhwanazi has submitted a supplementary affidavit that includes an admission that former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba directed him to review the dismissal of former CEO Siyabonga Gama.

Mkhwanazi on Monday was back in the hot seat at the state capture commission of inquiry after being grilled about why Gama who had been found guilty of misconduct was reinstated.

The commission said in his initial affidavit he denied that Gigaba gave him the instruction.

But when he was pressed during his testimony, Mkhwanazi said he would file the supplementary affidavit.

The former board chair has largely agreed with the commission that many decisions of the board were irrational.

