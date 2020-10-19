EWN Weather Watch: Gauteng to feel the heat, WC set for cool day

Your Tuesday EWN Weather Watch.

CAPE TOWN - The northern and central parts of South Africa will continue to have hot to extremely hot temperatures on Tuesday while the coastal regions are set for a milder day.

GAUTENG

The province can expect another very hot day on Tuesday, with temperatures in the low to high 30s. Johannesburg will reach a high of 34°C, Pretoria and Hammanskraal scorching highs of 37°C while Vereeniging can expect a high of 34°C, along with some thundershowers. A cooling breeze can be expected in parts of the province.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 20.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/6ci3eHb2tg SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 19, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

It's a mixed weather bag for the province. The coastal areas can expect some cloud cover while the interior regions will have a sunny day. The Mother City can expect a cloudy day with a high of 19°C, with George set for similar conditions and a high of 18°C. In the interior, Worcester and Vredendal will top the mercury with a sunny 23°C while Beaufort West will max out at 22°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 20.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/HhIMAndQoG SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 19, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

Durban can expect a partly cloudy day with a moderately strong northerly wind. The mercury will hit 24°C. Further up the coast, Richard's Bay will top the mercury at 30°C, also with a moderately strong northerly wind. Newcastle is set for a sunny 36°C, with a moderately strong southeasterly wind.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 20.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/tesO1565H6 SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 19, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

