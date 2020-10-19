20°C / 22°C
Duo accused of murdering Duran Visagie (11) at odds over bail application

Duran Visagie was hit by a stray bullet earlier this month.

Duran Visagie. Picture: Supplied.
Duran Visagie. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The case against two men accused of murdering an 11-year-old boy from Kraaifontein has been postponed for further investigation.

Duran Visagie was hit by a stray bullet earlier this month.

Trevano Lodewyk and Dimitri Wence were back in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Monday.

• READ: Kraaifontein woman nabbed for having gun linked to murder of Duran Visagie (11)

Wearing a black hoodie, black faded jeans and a red mask, Lodewyk peered nervously as he entered the dock.

His co-accused Wence wore a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a white mask.

They indicated that they had not appointed lawyers and would be applying for Legal Aid.

• ALSO READ: Kraaifontein family lays shooting victim Visagie to rest

When their legal representative asked whether they would be applying for bail, it was a yes from Lodewyk, but a straight no from Wence, who was shaking his head adamantly, while mumbling "no" to his co-accused.

The prosecution will oppose bail.

The matter's been postponed to 9 November.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

