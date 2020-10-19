Duo accused of murdering Duran Visagie (11) at odds over bail application

Duran Visagie was hit by a stray bullet earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - The case against two men accused of murdering an 11-year-old boy from Kraaifontein has been postponed for further investigation.

Trevano Lodewyk and Dimitri Wence were back in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Monday.

Wearing a black hoodie, black faded jeans and a red mask, Lodewyk peered nervously as he entered the dock.

His co-accused Wence wore a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a white mask.

They indicated that they had not appointed lawyers and would be applying for Legal Aid.

#DuranVisagie Two men accused of murdering an 11-year-old Kraaifontein boy are back at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court in Cape Town for their second appearance. LP pic.twitter.com/imK75c5S7e EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 19, 2020

When their legal representative asked whether they would be applying for bail, it was a yes from Lodewyk, but a straight no from Wence, who was shaking his head adamantly, while mumbling "no" to his co-accused.

The prosecution will oppose bail.

The matter's been postponed to 9 November.

