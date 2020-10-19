Delft community 'outraged' after woman’s body found in bushes

Police said at the weekend the woman appeared to have been strangled.

CAPE TOWN - A breakthrough was yet to be made after the body of a woman was found in Delft on Saturday night.

Community leader Asavela Peko was at the crime scene and said, "Gender-based violence seems to be increasing daily and the people behind this need to be arrested. The community was furious after hearing about this incident and they’re impatient with the government. As a community we are really scared."

Peko said the area where her body was discovered was notorious.

“That bush needs to be cut down so we are trying as the community to engage with councillors as well as other people to ensure something is done because it’s not the first time something as terrible as this has happened in those bushes,” he added.

