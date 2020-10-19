Criminal justice system has let us down, say Life Esidimeni survivors' families

Two-and-a-half years after police were ordered to investigate possible criminal charges against those involved, nobody has been brought to book for the deaths and trauma suffered.

In 2015, then Gatueng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu cancelled the department’s contract with the care facility to save money - despite several warnings.

As a result, at least a 144 patients died when they were dumped in facilities which had no capacity to care for their specific needs or administer the right medication.

Then in March 2018, retired Judge Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke ordered the police to investigate possible criminal charges against those involved.

The National Prosecuting Authority has been trying to set up pre-hearings for the Life Esidimeni tragedy for over a year now and it seems to have made little progress – still searching for dates.

For many affected families this has been a bitter pill to swallow.

Deidre Nieman was transferred from Life Esidimeni and slipped into a coma for two days soon after arriving at her new facility. Her medical report, which indicated that she needed medication for her epilepsy, went missing.

Her father, Hennie said he dreaded thinking that if he didn't find her in time, she might not have been here today.

“She was lucky that there was the right person in the right place that saved her life. Others were transferred with no medication [and] no proper attendance, and they died as a consequence.”

Andrew Pietersen’s uncle survived the tragedy but he is still struggling to process the lack of accountability, nearly five years on.

“We’ve received information that a number of those people are still in the department. It is just lies as usual when there are those who have lost their family members. And yet they’ve been paid, but no amount of money can bring a human life back.”

Last year, the NPA said there was not enough evidence to prove the cause of death or link the actions of different role players to the eventual deaths.

