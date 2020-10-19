COVID-19 update: 63 more deaths recorded, 1,662 new confirmed cases in SA

According to the Department of Health, 1,662 new confirmed COVID-19 infections were reported pushing the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 703, 793.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Health on Sunday recorded 63 more COVID-19 related deaths in the country, bringing the death toll to 18,471.

The recovery rate remained at 90% with 634,543 people having recuperated so far.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 703 793, the total number of deaths is 18 471 and the total number of recoveries is 634 543. pic.twitter.com/Lz2s1HiLlB Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 18, 2020

