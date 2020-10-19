R5K reward for info after law enforcement vehicles are petrol bombed in CTN

On Saturday night, two vehicles were petrol-bombed in Mfuleni when officers were called out to a complaint about illegal dwellers at a property.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town (CoCT) on Sunday said it had lost about 40 law enforcement vehicles to malicious damage since July.

No one was injured and no arrests were made.

It was around 8pm on Saturday when four law enforcement officers arrived at a dwelling in the Bosasa Housing Development in the area.

There, the illegal invaders willingly complied to vacate the premises, but what happened next could cost ratepayers between R800,000 and R1 million.

“Somebody hurled a petrol bomb into one of the vehicles. That vehicle was extensively damaged but there were also injuries to the staff. A second petrol bomb was thrown inside another law enforcement vehicle and the seats were damaged,” said JP Smith, the Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security.

Authorities were probing an attempted murder, arson, and malicious damage to property case.

A R5,000 reward was on offer to anyone who could have information that could lead to an arrest.

