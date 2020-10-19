Attacks on emergency services officials in Cape Town continue unabated

In the latest incident, two firefighters were assaulted and robbed at gunpoint while responding to a hoax call in Kraaifontein in the early hours of Saturday morning.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town (CoCT) on Sunday said it was concerning that attacks on its frontline staff were becoming all too commonplace.

The CoCT appealed to the public to come forward and report any information regarding the attack on two firefighters in Wallacedene.

The Brackenfell crew members were deployed to the community in the early hours of Saturday morning after receiving a call from a person reporting a structural fire.

Shortly after their arrival, the two officials made their way between structures to investigate the source of smoke they were seeing. They were then accosted by three men who robbed them of their belongings at gunpoint.

“It turned out there was no structural fire as reported, which makes it clear that this was an ambush. These officers provide a lifesaving service and every incident of this nature chips away at the trust between the fire service and the communities they serve,” said JP Smith, the Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security.

The officials had to be transported to hospital for treatment.

