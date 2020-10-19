Calitzdorp woman due in dock on murder charges

She was arrested over the weekend for stabbing her partner to death.

CAPE TOWN - A woman is expected to make a court appearance in Calitzdorp today after she allegedly stabbed her partner top death during a domestic argument.

She was arrested over the weekend.

The police's Malcolm Poje said, "He was stabbed several times after the suspect chased him out of their house in Calitzdorp. He ran towards an open field, to where he was stabbed. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the stab wounds he sustained in his thigh and his chest.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.