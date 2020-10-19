Bail hearing of suspect in Normandien couple's murder to be heard next week

Glen and Vida Rafferty were ambushed at their farm in Normandien in August after returning from a social gathering.

DURBAN - The case against a man charged in connection with the murder of a farming couple in Normandien near Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal was postponed to next Monday for a bail hearing.

Glen and Vida Rafferty were ambushed in August after returning from a social gathering.

Vikani Ngwenya (20) faces two counts of murder.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal also arrested five suspects on Thursday following the murder of the couple.

A vehicle suspected to have been used in the crime was also seized.

While Ngwenya faces murder charges, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that some of the suspects had since been released.

"Three of the man were released while another remains in custody pending further investigations," Naicker said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele called for calm in Normandien, saying that police had a good track record in solving farm murders.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.