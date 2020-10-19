Young people are being left out of ANC, says ANCYL crisis committee

The committee held a press conference outside Luthuli House on Sunday, to symbolise how the youth has been left out in the cold by the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG – An ANC grouping calling itself the ANC Youth League crisis committee on Monday said it would deliver an interdict to the mother body next month to stop it from interfering in their affairs.

The group was preparing court papers in a bid to have the caretaker national youth task team declared illegal.

The committee held a press conference outside Luthuli House on Sunday, to symbolise how the youth has been left out in the cold by the ANC.

The Youth League Crisis Committee’s Luzuko Bashman explained, “We, as young people, are here outside of Luthuli House because young people in the ANC are outside of the ANC Youth League.”

Members are now heading to court in an attempt to seek a declaratory order against the NYTT.

The task team, comprising senior ANC members, was appointed in June last year after the ANCYL’s executive structures were dissolved, effectively ending the league’s mandate.

The crisis committee says the NYTT’s appointment was not in line with the ANC’s constitution and that seniors had no business running the affairs of the party’s young people.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.